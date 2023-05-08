Barrington Research Cuts ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) Price Target to $92.00

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barrington Research from $143.00 to $92.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on ModivCare from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th.

ModivCare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $54.30 on Friday. ModivCare has a 1 year low of $53.14 and a 1 year high of $121.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.89 million, a P/E ratio of -21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.93 and a 200-day moving average of $89.27.

Insider Activity at ModivCare

ModivCare ( NASDAQ:MODV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.63. ModivCare had a positive return on equity of 26.80% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ModivCare will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ModivCare news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 26,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.89 per share, for a total transaction of $2,108,856.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,399,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $111,781,688.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of ModivCare

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in ModivCare by 1,228.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in ModivCare by 77.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of ModivCare by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ModivCare during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period.

About ModivCare

ModivCare, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services, which offer integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and Corporate and Other.

