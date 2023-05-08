Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Stock Position Decreased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,410 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 89.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 81,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 912,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,726,000 after buying an additional 112,279 shares during the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 32,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new position in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,366,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Price Performance

NYSE BHC opened at $5.83 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $16.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.21. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.52.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 330.13%. Analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified Products, and Bausch + Lomb.

