Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Acquires 4,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) by 138.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSMS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $130,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $23.60 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.58. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $22.16 and a 12-month high of $24.09.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 24th.

(Get Rating)

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2028. BSMS was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.