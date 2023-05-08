Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Get Rating) by 1,675.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CGCP. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,868,000. WNY Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,157,000. FinDec Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,083,000. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 1,942.5% during the 4th quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 539,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 513,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 137.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 516,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,514,000 after buying an additional 298,743 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CGCP opened at $22.81 on Monday. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $24.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.53.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Profile

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

