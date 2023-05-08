Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $382,000.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PHO opened at $53.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.85. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $55.77.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Water Resources ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

