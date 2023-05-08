Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tecnoglass were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGLS. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Tecnoglass by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Tecnoglass during the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TGLS opened at $45.87 on Monday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.35%.

In related news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jose M. Daes sold 275,810 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.26, for a total value of $11,655,730.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy bought 519,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.26 per share, with a total value of $21,950,351.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,928,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,137,981,844.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Tecnoglass from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday.

Tecnoglass, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacturing, distribution, marketing, and installation of architectural glass, windows and associated aluminum products for the global commercial and residential construction market. It operates through the following geographical segments: Colombia, United States, Panama, and Other.

