Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 440 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 17.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Boston Properties by 38.8% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 11,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.18 and a 52-week high of $120.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.59 and a 200-day moving average of $64.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.76.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($1.20). Boston Properties had a net margin of 24.82% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $803.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Boston Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.56%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BXP. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $79.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays cut shares of Boston Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.49.

In related news, Director Matthew J. Lustig acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

