Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Cuts Stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,186 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Western Digital by 199.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 811 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in Western Digital by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,620 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Western Digital by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $33.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.91. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $63.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.62.

WDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

