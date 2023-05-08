Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of ASML by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 24,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,465,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowie Capital Management LLC grew its position in ASML by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bowie Capital Management LLC now owns 27,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,332,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.61% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ASML. Barclays began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Argus raised their price target on shares of ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASML currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.92.

ASML Price Performance

ASML Profile

NASDAQ ASML opened at $650.32 on Monday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $363.15 and a 12 month high of $698.59. The stock has a market cap of $256.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $638.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $608.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.