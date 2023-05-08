Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $128,000 Stock Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,486 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 64.4% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 27,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $487,000. Finally, Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 42.4% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 249,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after purchasing an additional 74,220 shares in the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $37.39 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $53.86.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

