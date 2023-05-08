Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $132,000 Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOW stock opened at $434.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $448.88 and its 200-day moving average is $424.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $88.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 221.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $521.58.

In other news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total value of $399,550.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 7,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.31, for a total value of $3,557,392.76. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,686.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.96, for a total transaction of $399,550.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,913.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,309 shares of company stock valued at $8,261,276 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. 92 Resources restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $548.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $526.33.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

