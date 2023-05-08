Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $135,000 Stock Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PNM Resources by 200.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 85,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after buying an additional 57,000 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 247,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after purchasing an additional 34,659 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $803,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered shares of PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $51.00 to $50.30 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

PNM opened at $48.39 on Monday. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.43 and a 1-year high of $49.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.60.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.16. PNM Resources had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $460.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PNM Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.74%.

PNM Resources Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

