Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $143,000 Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Pentair from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pentair in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.38.

Shares of Pentair stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.53%.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

