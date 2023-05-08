Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $153,000 Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 877 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,576,000 after acquiring an additional 309,769 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 6,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

VV stock opened at $188.19 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $159.02 and a one year high of $197.85. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.32.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

