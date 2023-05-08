Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $172,000 Stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,771 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHP. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in BHP Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 19,463 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in BHP Group by 70.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,134,000 after acquiring an additional 32,699 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BHP Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,821,564 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $140,716,000 after acquiring an additional 283,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in BHP Group by 71.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 39,175 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,026,000 after acquiring an additional 16,359 shares during the last quarter. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BHP Group stock opened at $60.79 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.35. BHP Group Limited has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $72.82.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%.

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,700 ($33.73) to GBX 2,550 ($31.86) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.23) to GBX 2,510 ($31.36) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. CLSA raised shares of BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($27.49) to GBX 2,300 ($28.74) in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,211.50.

BHP Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production and processing of iron ore, metallurgical coal and copper. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The Petroleum segment explores, develops and produces oil and gas. The Copper segment refers to the mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium and gold.

