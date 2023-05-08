Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $178,000 Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,452 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in NetEase were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NetEase by 8.7% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in NetEase by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the third quarter valued at approximately $302,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in NetEase by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in NetEase by 141.3% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 23,962 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after buying an additional 14,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Price Performance

NTES stock opened at $88.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. NetEase, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.09 and a 12-month high of $108.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.51.

NetEase Cuts Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.24). NetEase had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 23.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of NetEase from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.80.

About NetEase

(Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which engages in the provision of premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.