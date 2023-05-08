Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $180,000 Stock Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in ABB during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ABB during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 179.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in ABB by 62.7% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $35.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.11. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.27 and a 52 week high of $36.97.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on ABB in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Motion, Process Automation and Robotics & Discrete Automation. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells electrical products and solutions which are designed to provide safe, smart and sustainable electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

