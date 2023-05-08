Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $204,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Stock Performance

BKNG opened at $2,569.30 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,731.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. The company has a market cap of $95.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,584.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,287.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 122.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 131.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,524.00 to $2,583.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,911.00 to $2,960.00 in a report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,730.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,169,583.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,397 shares of company stock worth $6,117,981. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.



