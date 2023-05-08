Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 34.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 510 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 10.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 49.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $477.00 to $454.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

NYSE FDS opened at $405.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $409.00 and its 200-day moving average is $420.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $345.92 and a 12-month high of $474.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $515.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.96, for a total value of $3,290,878.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.91, for a total transaction of $1,238,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,268.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,754 shares of company stock valued at $6,087,634. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

