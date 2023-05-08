Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 14,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,582,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,558,000 after acquiring an additional 329,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $300,000. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $104.89 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.85 and a fifty-two week high of $120.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.86.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a $0.268 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.