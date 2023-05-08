Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HUM. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $421,332,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,692,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $821,065,000 after purchasing an additional 654,681 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 5,251.9% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 469,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,677,000 after purchasing an additional 460,485 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,766,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 716,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,742,000 after purchasing an additional 269,890 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

NYSE HUM opened at $535.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $505.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.51. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $410.87 and a 1 year high of $571.30.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $9.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $26.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.97, for a total value of $1,040,322.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,256 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,920.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 17,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.85, for a total transaction of $8,890,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,429,734. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Securities lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $640.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $597.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $635.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Humana from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $597.37.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the Insurance and CenterWell segments. The Insurance segment consists of Medicare benefits, marketed to individuals or directly via group Medicare accounts, as well as contract with CMS to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition, or LI-NET, prescription drug plan program and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible demonstration, and Long-Term Support Services benefits, which refer to as state-based contracts.

See Also

