Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $210,000 Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823,799 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 71.2% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $183,115,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Prologis by 49.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,138,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $134,276,000. 75.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD opened at $127.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.24. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $144.77.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.71). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.90.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

