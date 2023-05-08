Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $216,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 2,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $247.13 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.40. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $258.84. The company has a market cap of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

