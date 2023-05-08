Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 330.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWO opened at $224.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $192.88 and a 1 year high of $248.98.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

