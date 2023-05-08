Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,119 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the third quarter worth about $2,286,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 241,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $260,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE RIV opened at $11.06 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.93. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.82 and a twelve month high of $15.26.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Cuts Dividend

About RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.1278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 13.82%.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

