Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 31.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 10.2% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 32,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 504.6% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 19,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 15,949 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $316,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the third quarter worth approximately $1,426,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Kansas City alerts:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 3.3 %

CP opened at $80.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $75.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $82.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.25.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$128.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.21.

About Canadian Pacific Kansas City

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. provides rail freight transportation services. It offers rail services linking Canada, the United States and Mexico. The company was founded on June 22, 2001 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Kansas City and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.