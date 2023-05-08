Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of EXC stock opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.77. Exelon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.19 and a 52 week high of $49.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. Exelon had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 64.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. is a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses. It operates through the following segments: Commonwealth Edison Company (ComEd), PECO Energy Company (PECO), Baltimore Gas and Electric Company (BGE), Potomac Electric Power Company (Pepco), Delmarva Power & Light Company (DPL), and Atlantic City Electric Company (ACE).

Further Reading

