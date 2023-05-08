Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMN – Get Rating) by 126.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSMN. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $731,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,308,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 9,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF by 138.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 25,726 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMN opened at $25.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.12 and its 200 day moving average is $25.12. Invesco BulletShares has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2023 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2023 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2023. BSMN was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

