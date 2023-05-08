Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 1,624.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 680.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Progressive Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $119,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA VAW opened at $174.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $175.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.82. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $193.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.