Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Invests $213,000 in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EQT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in EQT by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,038,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,550,057,000 after purchasing an additional 6,293,070 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in EQT by 6,029.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP purchased a new position in EQT during the 1st quarter valued at about $163,646,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. TD Securities reduced their price target on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EQT from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EQT from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.35.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $32.35 on Monday. EQT Co. has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.02 and a 200 day moving average of $34.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.38. EQT had a net margin of 41.96% and a return on equity of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that EQT Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 5.33%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

