Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Stake in Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Hibbett were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hibbett by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 816.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 266,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,194,000 after purchasing an additional 237,583 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett during the fourth quarter worth about $2,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Hibbett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HIBB shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hibbett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hibbett in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Hibbett from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.80.

Insider Transactions at Hibbett

Hibbett Stock Up 4.1 %

In other news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director James A. Hilt sold 8,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total value of $498,861.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,380 shares in the company, valued at $145,608.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Terrance G. Finley sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $401,598.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,473 shares of company stock valued at $943,300 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HIBB opened at $53.95 on Monday. Hibbett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.38. The stock has a market cap of $687.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.85 and a 200-day moving average of $64.45.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by ($0.05). Hibbett had a return on equity of 38.15% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $458.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.57 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.42%.

Hibbett Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hibbett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hibbett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.