Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Makes New Investment in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Life Storage by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,417,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 113,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Life Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on LSI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Life Storage from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup cut Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Life Storage from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Life Storage from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.22.

Life Storage Trading Up 2.5 %

Life Storage Dividend Announcement

Shares of LSI opened at $136.27 on Monday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.02 and a 12-month high of $146.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.62 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $130.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 111.37%.

About Life Storage

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.