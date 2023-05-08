Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 1,243 Shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 57.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,831,000 after purchasing an additional 10,218 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 56,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 39,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Windsor Group LTD acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $860,000.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:MEAR opened at $49.76 on Monday. BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.62 and a 1 year high of $50.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.78.

BlackRock Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (MEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds a portfolio of actively managed municipal bonds and targets a weighted average portfolio maturity of 3 years or less. MEAR was launched on Mar 3, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

