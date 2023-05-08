Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 2,723 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 133.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,200,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,619,000 after purchasing an additional 496,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 13.3% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,568,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,532,000 after purchasing an additional 112,185 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,875,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,538,000 after purchasing an additional 79,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCE. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of BCE from C$62.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.53.

BCE Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BCE opened at $48.13 on Monday. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.88 and a 1-year high of $55.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.73 and a 200 day moving average of $45.74. The firm has a market cap of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. BCE had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 15.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.714 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 131.92%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

Featured Stories

