Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 3,100 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Get Rating) by 301.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 3.6% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 309,029 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 10,757 shares during the last quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 170,198 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,321,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 332.1% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,861 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 32,942 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Granite Construction by 296.8% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 236,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after buying an additional 176,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GVA opened at $35.83 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.73 and its 200 day moving average is $37.84. Granite Construction Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Granite Construction ( NYSE:GVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $789.21 million during the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Sell-side analysts expect that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

GVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Granite Construction from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Granite Construction, Inc is a holding company. It operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials company in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Construction and Materials. The Construction segment is involved in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

