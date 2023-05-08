Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 480 Shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 1,067.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,275 ($15.93) in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,150 ($14.37) to GBX 1,250 ($15.62) in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,020 ($12.74) to GBX 1,070 ($13.37) in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,173.75.

National Grid Trading Up 0.5 %

About National Grid

NYSE NGG opened at $73.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.22. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.22 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the high-voltage electricity transmission networks in England and Wales.

