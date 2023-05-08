Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,522 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,965,447 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,157,215,000 after buying an additional 5,858,080 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,512,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $2,499,377,000 after buying an additional 273,391 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 17,357,679 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $992,686,000 after buying an additional 3,102,695 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 19.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,693,839 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $557,475,000 after buying an additional 1,555,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 13.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,430,266 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $426,794,000 after buying an additional 865,943 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTSH opened at $63.29 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $77.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.70. The stock has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The information technology service provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.84%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Moffett Nathanson lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. 51job restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $54.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.55.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

