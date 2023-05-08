Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of J. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:J opened at $119.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $140.90. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.53.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total value of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.24, for a total transaction of $768,189.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,060,849.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

