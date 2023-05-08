Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 418.6% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 339,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,852,000 after purchasing an additional 273,714 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 1,130.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 44,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after purchasing an additional 40,994 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 89.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after buying an additional 25,316 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 410,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,075,000 after acquiring an additional 23,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,039,000.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WDIV stock opened at $59.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.16. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $51.11 and a 12-month high of $67.17. The firm has a market cap of $240.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.80.

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (WDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from the S&P Global BMI Index. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends. WDIV was launched on May 29, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

