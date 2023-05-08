Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 1,749 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) by 24.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in International Paper by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 165.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of International Paper by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in International Paper by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IP shares. UBS Group raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of International Paper from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.55.

In other news, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 143,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,944,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Aimee K. Gregg sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $67,125.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark S. Sutton sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $2,939,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 143,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,944,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,567 shares of company stock worth $3,261,447 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

International Paper stock opened at $32.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Paper has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $49.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.00.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

