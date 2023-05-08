Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 28 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 28 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 188.5% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ulta Beauty

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total value of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,286.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 1,255 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.69, for a total value of $683,585.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,822.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,355 shares of company stock worth $3,821,507. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Ulta Beauty Stock Performance

ULTA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $562.67.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $520.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.80 and a fifty-two week high of $556.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $527.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.16.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The specialty retailer reported $6.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 67.19%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $5.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.24 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

(Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

Featured Articles

