Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 426 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 846 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 312.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in Illumina by 13.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 826 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Illumina by 16.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 803 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 10.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 48,943 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $199.66 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.42. Illumina, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.45 and a 12 month high of $283.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.65.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.26% and a negative net margin of 100.92%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $300.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $224.00 to $229.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Illumina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $1,088,992.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total transaction of $1,088,992.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,484.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total value of $779,718.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,491.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through the Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets fields, and enables the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading

