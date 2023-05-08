Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 570 Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,485 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 93.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Autohome by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Autohome by 2,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $29.67 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.22. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $40.89.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.