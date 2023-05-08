Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance
MISL opened at $21.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $23.26.
First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile
