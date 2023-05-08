Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned about 0.09% of First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

MISL opened at $21.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.35. First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $23.26.

Get First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

The First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (MISL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx US Aerospace & Defense index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 US companies involved in advanced and traditional aerospace and defense. MISL was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MISL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:MISL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.