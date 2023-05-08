Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Trims Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,472 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 2,668 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Price Performance

Shares of VOD opened at $11.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 52-week low of $9.94 and a 52-week high of $16.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Vodafone Group Public

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VOD shares. Bank of America raised Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.50) to GBX 115 ($1.44) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.44) to GBX 100 ($1.25) in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 97 ($1.21) to GBX 95 ($1.19) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

