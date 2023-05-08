Biltmore Family Office LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Biltmore Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 32.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,083 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,828 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 0.6% of Biltmore Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Biltmore Family Office LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $45,628,484,000 after purchasing an additional 453,413,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after acquiring an additional 206,300,042 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after acquiring an additional 109,870,525 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after acquiring an additional 58,159,150 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after acquiring an additional 55,153,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 637 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $57,425.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,442 shares in the company, valued at $2,293,596.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total transaction of $3,349,931.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,039 shares of company stock worth $14,153,031 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.06.

GOOGL opened at $105.57 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $122.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.34 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.85.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

