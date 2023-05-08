BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY) Shares Sold by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MIY – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,471 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Compass Financial Group INC SD purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,223 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $969,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $166,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Price Performance

Shares of MIY opened at $11.20 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $13.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.29.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%.

BlackRock MuniYield Michigan Quality Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long-term municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Michigan income taxes.

