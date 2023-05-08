Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after buying an additional 4,661,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in BCE by 581.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,160 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in BCE by 13.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,224,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,271 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in BCE in the third quarter valued at $22,517,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BCE by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after purchasing an additional 504,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.92% of the company’s stock.

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at $48.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.73 and its 200-day moving average is $45.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.88 and a 1 year high of $55.13.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. BCE had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BCE Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.714 dividend. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 131.92%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BCE from C$66.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on BCE from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial cut shares of BCE from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of BCE from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

See Also

