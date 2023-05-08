Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 54,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 95.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,540,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629,405 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter valued at $12,495,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 79.3% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,806,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 799,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,189,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,427,000 after acquiring an additional 764,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 855.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 754,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 675,700 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

Apartment Investment and Management Profile

AIV stock opened at $7.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.56 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 1.19. Apartment Investment and Management has a 1 year low of $5.22 and a 1 year high of $9.79.

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Further Reading

