Bleakley Financial Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKR. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Baker Hughes

In other Baker Hughes news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $28.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.55 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $38.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.47.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

